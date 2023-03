Iran: Video shows little girl hit in the face for not wearing hijab | Watch | Oneindia News

The most significant protests in years began in September following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian who was arrested for not properly adhering to Islamic dress codes.

It triggered demonstrations that quickly grew in size and spread across the country.

Amid the tense situation, a heartbreaking video of a little girl from Iran is now going viral on social media.

