Cyclone Freddy hits Madagascar after striking Mauritius; causes at least 5 casualties |Oneindia News

At least five people have died after a tropical cyclone battered Madagascar's east coast, with heavy rain and powerful winds tearing roofs off houses and triggering a storm surge.

On Tuesday, Cyclone Freddy made landfall, weeks after another tropical storm killed 33 and left thousands without shelter.

Schools have been shut and traffic has been suspended in 10 regions.

#CycloneFreddy #Madagascar #Mauritius