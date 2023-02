Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declares fresh elections for MCD Standing Committee | Oneindia News

Today, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced that fresh elections will be held to choose six members for the Delhi Municipal Corporation's (MCD) Standing Committee.

This comes after a ruckus broke out on Wednesday between AAP and BJP Councillors came to blows over the way the Standing Committee election was held.

BJP councillors protested against Mayor Shelly Oberoi allowing phones at the polling booth and demanded fresh elections.

