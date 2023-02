Russia launches replacement spacecraft to International Space Station after leaks | Oneindia News

On Friday, Russia launched a new rescue capsule from Kazakhstan that will eventually bring back three astronauts whose original return capsule was found to be punctured.

The Soyuz MS-23 vessel, which was loaded with supplies, was launched from the Russian-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome.

It is scheduled to reach the orbiting lab and dock with the International Space Station on Sunday.

