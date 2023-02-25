INTERVIEW: Freddie Ponton - Can France Change NATO’s Stance on Ukraine?

In this episode of the Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio which aired on February 22, 2023, Patrick talks with independent French researcher and journalist Freddie Ponton, to discuss French President Emmanuel Macron’s political struggle at home and on the international stage where he now has to face the hard reality of his failed and dishonest Ukraine/Russia diplomacy and accept his relegation to a mere marketing agent role for the US-NATO hegemony.

We also touch upon the French anti-NATO and anti-war movement led by Florian Philippot of the French “Patriotes” conservative party who now more than ever is advocating for FREXIT & OTANEXIT.