Emily Kohrs, Trump's Biggest Fan and Jury Foreperson in Georgia Case a Media SUPERSTAR & a WITCH?

President Donald Trump has been under investigation since May of 2022 in regards to the 2020 Election, specifically in Georgia.

The facts are a bit flimsy, but a Grand Jury was convened to look at the evidence.

The Grand Jury came to their conclusion earlier this year and now the forewoman, Emily Kohrs, is making the media rounds and exposing the process as only a self-identifying witch could.