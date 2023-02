Police search for baby after couple arrested in Brighton

Police are focusing their search efforts on finding a missing baby after couple, Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, were found and arrested in Brighton.

The search covers a large area between Brighton and Newhaven, where the pair were spotted a few days ago.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn