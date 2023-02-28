PM 'passionately committed' to keeing peace in NI

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted he is "passionately committed" to keeping peace in Northern Ireland and ensuring the Good Friday Agreement is respected with his new 'Windsor Framework'.

Selling his deal to the local business leaders in Lisburn, he said it was "really important" to ensure there was no border with Ireland and Northern Ireland had access to the single market.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn