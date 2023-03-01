Chicago will have new mayor after Lightfoot fails to advance to runoff

Chicago voters selected two candidates in Tuesday's primary to head to the April runoff election and incumbent Lori Lightfoot is not one of them.
Chicago voters selected two candidates in Tuesday's primary to head to the April runoff election and incumbent Lori Lightfoot is not one of them.
Four years ago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept every corner of the city and won all 50 wards. Tuesday voters rejected reelection bid...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-Election, Comes In Third-Place Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot - who claimed last year to have..