US to provide $619 million weapons to Taiwan amid alleged Chinese incursions | Oneindia News

The United States has approved the potential sale of $619 million in new weapons to Taiwan, including missiles for its F-16 fleet.

This comes after Taiwan reported a second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions nearby.

