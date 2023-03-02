Johnson: I will find it very difficult to vote for NI deal

Boris Johnson raises concerns about Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, saying he will find it "very difficult" to vote for it.
In a Westminster speech, the former prime minister says: "I'm going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself, because I believed we should've done something very different.
No matter how much plaster came off the ceiling in Brussels".
Report by Blairm.
