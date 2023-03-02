White House Strategy Takes Aim at America's Cybersecurity

On March 2, the White House released the Biden administration's new national cybersecurity strategy.

NBC reports that the plan details the administration's effort to increase oversight of critical industries by requiring them to adhere to basic cybersecurity practices.

The strategy also seeks to hold software companies liable for failing to integrate security into the products they develop.

We’d see shifting liability as a long-term process.

We’re looking out a decade.

We don’t anticipate that this is something where we’re going to see new law on the books within the next year, Anonymous administration official, via NBC.

NBC reports that the Biden administration has also been pushing to create cybersecurity requirements for the pipeline industry and the rail industry.

The plan includes efforts to coordinate government agencies to protect the nation from hackers.

According to a senior administration official, the White House will continue to use existing legal authority to bolster cybersecurity as it pertains to infrastructure.

Americans must be able to have confidence that they can rely on critical services, hospitals, gas pipelines, air water services, even if they are being targeted by our adversaries, Anne Neuberger, senior White House national security adviser who specializes in cybersecurity, via NBC.

NBC reports that water sanitation is managed by tens of thousands of independently- operated plants across the U.S. .

Small staffs use computerized systems which hackers have capitalized on in several recent publicized incidents