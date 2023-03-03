Ford Boosts Production Amid Auto Industry Rebound

ABC News reports that Ford plans to increase production on six of its cars in 2023 amid an auto industry rebound from sluggish 2022 sales.

On March 3, the automaker announced that half of those production increases are for Ford's electric vehicles.

Traditional models to see increased production include the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup.

Electric models include the F-150 Lightning electric pickup and both the gas and electric versions of the Transit and E-Transit full-size vans.

Last year, Ford announced that it would add a third shift and 1,100 jobs to its plant in Claycomo, Missouri, outside of Kansas City.

In Dearborn, Michigan, Ford added another 3,200 jobs related to manufacturing the F-150 Lightning.

According to spokesman Said Deep, Ford will also add an unspecified number of jobs to increase production of the Mach-E in Cuautitlan and Hermosillo, Mexico.

ABC reports that the auto industry has seen low sales for over two years, largely caused by a computer chip shortage amid the COVID pandemic.

As the chip shortage begins to ease, automakers like Ford are beginning to step up production and bolster supplies in dealer lots.

The industry is on its track back, Jeff Schuster, executive vice president of automotive for LMC and Global Data, via ABC