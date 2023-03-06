Altria to Acquire E-Cigarette Startup NJOY for $2.8 Billion Following Juul’s Departure

On Monday, Altria Group Inc announced that it will acquire e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for approximately $2.75 billion in cash.
On Monday, Altria Group Inc announced that it will acquire e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for approximately $2.75 billion in cash.
Should you invest $1,000 in IAA right now? NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes..
Days after exiting its stake in troubled electronic cigarette maker Juul, Altria announced a $2.75 billion investment in rival..