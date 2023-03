Pyongyang calls on UN to halt US & South Korea’s military drills

North Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister has labeled the US and South Korea joint military drills as actions that push tensions to an 'extremely dangerous level', as Pyongyang has called on the UN to halt the exercises.

Seoul, meanwhile, states that the drills are aimed at countering North Korea's growing aggression in the region.

We hear from Asia political risk analyst Ross Finegold, who says the UN Secretary General has failed to prove his ability to solve regional problems.