North Korea Continues Missile Tests Amid Joint US-South Korea Military Exercises

'Newsweek' reports that North Korea has test-fired its 20th and 21st missiles of 2023 following the largest joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises in five years.

According to a statement by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, two short-range ballistic missiles were fired from a site south of Pyongyang.

The ballistic missiles reportedly traveled 200 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.

In 2022, North Korea fired a record-breaking 70 missiles.

In the first three months of 2023, North Korea has already test-fired six cruise missiles and 15 ballistic missiles.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the seventh launch event in March highlights the "destabilizing impact" of North Korea's missile programs. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the seventh launch event in March highlights the "destabilizing impact" of North Korea's missile programs. The U.S. commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad, USINDOPACOM statement, via 'Newsweek'.

'Newsweek' reports that North Korea's nuclear missiles are designed to reach as far as U.S. territory in the Pacific and beyond.

On March 28, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was scheduled to dock in Busan as part of ongoing naval exercises with the South Korean Navy.

Recently, the Nimitz concluded other military drills with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force in the region