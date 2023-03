N.Korea’s Kim oversees simulated nuclear counterattack against US, S.Korea | Oneindia News

North Korea has in recent days fired ballistic missiles amid the ongoing military drills between US and South Korea.

State media KCNA reported on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen drills simulating a nuclear counterattack against the U.S. and South Korea in a warning to the allies who are scaling up their joint military exercises.

