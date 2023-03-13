North Korea fires missiles as South Korea-U.S. military drills begin

The Washington-Seoul joint military drills begin against a backdrop of increased tension in the peninsula after Pyongyang carries out latest weapons test.
Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday, state news agency KCNA said on..
A day after South Korea – USA military drill, North Korea test-fired multiple ballistic missiles on Monday. This is 2nd such test..