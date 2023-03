PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese watch India-Australia Test | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning attended the first day of the India-Australia Test match at Motera’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The video and images of them having a great time at the match is going viral on social media.

#PMModi #IndiaAustraliaTestMatch #NarendraModiStadium