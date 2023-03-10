'Baretta' Actor Robert Blake Dead at 89

According to the family of Robert Blake, the award- winning actor died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 89.

The actor's niece, Noreen Austin, released a statement on March 9, saying that Blake, “passed away peacefully surrounded by family by his side.".

According to Austin, the cause of Blake's death was heart disease.

'Washington Post' reports that Blake was best known for starring in television dramas in the 1970s before famously going on trial for the murder of his wife.

Blake starred in ABC's 'Baretta' series which ran from 1975 to 1978, a role that earned him an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 1975.

In 1976, he won a Golden Globe Award for the same role.

'Washington Post' reports that Blake's career ended up being overshadowed by the nationally- televised murder trial of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley.

Following a highly-publicized three-month trial in 2005, Blake was acquitted.

However, 'Washington Post' reports that a civil wrongful death lawsuit later found Blake liable for his wife's death.

As a result, Blake was ordered to pay $30 million to Bakley's family, but the actor filed for bankruptcy.

In 2011, Blake released a memoir detailing his career and life entitled, 'Tales of a Rascal: What I Did for Love.'