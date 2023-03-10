Prince Edward Is Named the New Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward , Is Named the New , Duke of Edinburgh.

BBC reports that King Charles awarded the title to Prince Edward on his youngest brother's 59th birthday.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on March 10.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on March 10.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh is a title that carries a strong association with their father, Prince Philip, who held the title for over 70 years until his death in 2021.

.

Philip was awarded the title in 1947 after his marriage to then Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II.

Philip was awarded the title in 1947 after his marriage to then Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II.

BBC reports that Philip had wanted Edward to take the title after his death, but the decision was ultimately up to King Charles.

On March 10, the new Duke, along with his wife, Sophie, the new Duchess of Edinburgh, will make an appearance at the Scottish capital.

.

On March 10, the new Duke, along with his wife, Sophie, the new Duchess of Edinburgh, will make an appearance at the Scottish capital.

.

The Duke and Duchess will be attending an event to mark the first year of the war in Ukraine.

Opponents to King Charles' decision to award the title to his little brother include Graham Smith of the anti-monarchy campaign group, Republic.

.

Opponents to King Charles' decision to award the title to his little brother include Graham Smith of the anti-monarchy campaign group, Republic.

.

If we're going to have such daft titles they should be decided by Parliament or government - and it should not be possible for the head of state to award his own family, Graham Smith, member of anti-monarchy group Republic, via BBC.

If we're going to have such daft titles they should be decided by Parliament or government - and it should not be possible for the head of state to award his own family, Graham Smith, member of anti-monarchy group Republic, via BBC