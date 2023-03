Xi Jinping’s close aide Li Qiang confirmed as China’s new Premier | Oneindia News

China’s President Xi Jinping’s close aide Li Qiang was confirmed as the country’s new premier by the Chinese Parliament on Saturday.

He will succeed Li Keqiang who held the post for the last 10 years overseeing the second largest economy.

