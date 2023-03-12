Black People-Indigenous Tribes In North America 1,000's Years Before Columbus True

Ancient Africans Discovered America Thousands Of Years Ago?

Contrary to popular belief, African American history did not start with slavery in the New World.

An overwhelming body of new evidence is emerging which proves that Africans had frequently sailed across the Atlantic to the Americas, thousands of years before Columbus and indeed before the Vikings.

The great ancient civilizations of Egypt and West Africa traveled to the Americas, contributing immensely to early American civilization by importing the art of pyramid building, political systems and religious practices as well as mathematics, writing and a sophisticated calendar.