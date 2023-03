Labour 'very concerned' over Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, says she is "very concerned about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Our great start-up industries in the UK, particularly in Tech and life sciences, are reliant on Silicon Valley Bank." Her comments come after the bank collapsed threating thousands of jobs.

Report by Czubalam.

