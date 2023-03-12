OSCARS 2023: All the things the gift bag include; here's everything you need to know | Oneindia News

No matter who walks home with the coveted golden statuette on March 13 after the 95th annual Academy Awards, one thing is guaranteed - nobody will be going back empty-handed.

Every year, gifts worth thousands of dollars are bestowed upon those who make it to the Oscars nominee list in the prime categories.

Oscar night is this Sunday, and indie favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once is facing off against blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Although the winners will take home the iconic gold-plated statuette, all 26 of the nominees, including Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas, will get a lavish gift bag.

#OSCARS #OSCARS2023 #OSCARSGiftBag