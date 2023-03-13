The new Lexus RZ 450e Design in Aether

The new RZ 450e is Lexus' first electric vehicle to be designed from the ground up.

The model not only has a battery-electric drive instead of a conventional motor, but also fully exploits the potential of new technologies to increase performance and driving pleasure in equal measure, true to the "Lexus Electrified" philosophy.

The vehicle was extensively tested and tuned on the racetrack at the Shimoyama Center in Japan, the future global headquarters of Lexus.

First and foremost, the new RZ is a true Lexus – it has all the qualities of performance and craftsmanship that the brand is known for; with a special focus on driving pleasure with the Lexus Driving Signature.

The company has used its extensive experience in electrification to combine the benefits of a battery electric model (BEV) with the refinement typical of the brand, creating a unique driving experience.

Lexus is using the new E-Axle drives in the RZ for the first time: compact motor units at the front and rear that work together with the new Lexus DIRECT4 all-wheel drive.

The new platform, specially developed for electric vehicles, offers excellent body rigidity, a low center of gravity and a long wheelbase - thus creating the conditions for precise handling characteristics and direct response.

The optional "One Motion Grip" steer-by-wire system in combination with the innovative Yoke steering wheel will be introduced from 2025.

This enables even simpler and more precise steering.

The powerful lithium-ion battery unit is fully integrated into the chassis under the cab floor; their quality is closely controlled to ensure long-term performance.