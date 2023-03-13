Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song

'Naatu Naatu' picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film 'RRR' made India proud again as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.
It was a day to remember for India at the 95th Academy Awards when we bagged two Oscars for 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR in the Best..
India is celebrating its double victory at the 95th Oscar Awards 2023 after 'Naatu Naatu' won the best original song and 'The..