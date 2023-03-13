Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song
'Naatu Naatu' picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film 'RRR' made India proud again as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

#naatunaatu #oscars2023