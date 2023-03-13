2023 Oscars Winners

2023 , Oscars Winners.

'Variety' reports that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ took home seven Oscars over the weekend, including best picture, at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Here's a list of some of the night's other big winners.

Best lead actress, Michelle Yeoh , 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Best lead actor, Brendan Frasier, 'The Whale'.

Best director, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Best original screenplay, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Best supporting actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Best supporting actor, Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Best animated feature film, 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio', Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley.

Best documentary feature film, 'Navalny', Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris.

Best cinematography, James Friend, 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

Best original song, “Naatu Naatu” from 'RRR', Music by M.M.

Keeravaani, Lyric by Chandrabose