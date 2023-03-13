Everything Everywhere All At Once leads Oscar 2023 winners with 7 awards

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday (12.03.23), taking home seven awards including the coveted Best Picture.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday (12.03.23), taking home seven awards including the coveted Best Picture.
Watch all the winners, history-making moments and surprises from this year's Oscar ceremony.
The 95th Academy Awards, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrated the best films and filmmakers of the past year..