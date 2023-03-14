Bakhmut Battle: Russian forces kill 220 Ukraine soldiers in a day as fighting intensifies

Russia has intensified its fight for Bakhmut, launching non-stop attacks on Ukrainian troops.
Both sides are suffering heavy losses in the grinding war.
The defense of Bakhmut has been the longest running front-line battle in Ukraine's war with Russia since Russia's..
By Jim Garamone
“Ukraine matters,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III flatly said during a Pentagon news..