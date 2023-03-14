Biden to Sign Executive Order Strengthening Gun Background Checks

Politico reports that President Biden will visit Monterey Park, CA, on March 14.

11 people were killed in a mass shooting in that city in January.

While the president is there, he will sign an executive order intended to strengthen gun background checks.

The White House said that the order will position “the U.S. as close to universal background checks as possible” without relying on Congress.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will be directed to explain the definition of "engaged in the business" of selling guns.

Doing so will shed light on who qualifies as a gun dealer and require a larger number of sellers to perform background checks.

The executive order also calls for a quicker implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act , and directs members of the president's Cabinet to explain red flag laws and safe gun storage practices to the public.

These are not controversial solutions anywhere expect for in Washington, D.C., in Congress, Senior administration official, via Politico.

The majority of kitchen tables across the country — they support universal background checks.

And the action the president is proposing — to move closer to universal background checks — is just common sense, Senior administration official, via Politico.

Biden is also calling on members of his Cabinet to coordinate a mass shooting response plan to help communities affected by violence.

He is directing key members of his Cabinet to develop a proposal for how we can structure the government to do a better job supporting those impacted by gun violence, Senior administration official, via Politico