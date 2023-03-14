International Criminal Court prepares to issue first arrest warrants for Ukraine war crimes

Moscow has announced it does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
This comes as ICC prosecutors are expected to issue their first arrest warrants linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
