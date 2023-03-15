Raiders 2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker LIVE - Day 3

NFL Free Agency 2023 is here so the Raiders Report is live with the latest NFL news & Raiders free agency rumors.

Mitchell Renz will have a live Raiders free agency tracker as well as a NFL Free Agency tracker.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have made some questionable moves in free agency so far like trading away Darren Waller, signing Jakobi Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Phillip Dorsett, Robert Spillane.

The best move so far is signing Marcus Epps at least that’s what Raider Nation believes.

If an NFL trade happens, we will cover it especially if Aaron Rodgers announces he is going to the Jets or staying with the Packers on The Pat McAfee Show.

If an NFL free agent signs we will cover it.

Day 3 of 2023 NFL Free Agency is today on Monday and the start of the 2023 NFL Season begins at 4pm ET.