UK Bans TikTok on Government Devices

CNBC reports that the United Kingdom made the announcement on March 16.

Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden said it is "clear that there could be a risk around how sensitive government data is accessed and used by certain platforms.".

Dowden went on to address how apps collect data on users.

He said that the "data can be sensitive" on government devices.

The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices.

The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review, Oliver Dowden, Cabinet Office Minister, via statement.

However, government employees' personal devices will not be required to adhere to the ban at this time.

A TikTok spokesperson issued a statement about the U.K.'s decision.

We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok, and our millions of users in the U.K., play no part.

, TikTok spokesperson, via statement.

We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors, TikTok spokesperson, via statement.

The U.K.'s move to ban TikTok on government devices follows similar decisions in the United States and European Union