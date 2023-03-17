French opposition files no-confidence motion over pension reform

Bertrand Panchet, leader of one of the political opposition groups in France's National Assembly, files a motion of no-confidence against the government, which garnered 91 signatories.

"I regret that my colleagues from LR (The Republicans, eds.) are not signatories, but I hope that many will vote for it," Panchet adds.

The motion comes amid anger over the government's use of article 49.3 of the constitution to force President Emmanuel Macron's highly contested pension reform into law without a vote.