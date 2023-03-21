French Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Retirement Age Backlash

CNBC reports that President Emmanuel Macron's government barely survived a no-confidence vote on March 20.

The vote of no-confidence was rejected by only nine votes.

Two no-confidence motions were previously filed by opposition lawmakers contesting Macron's passing of the proposed pension reform bill.

Since this first one was rejected, the second one can no longer go through.

That means that the bill will likely be made into law, and the retirement age in France will go from 62 to 64 by 2030.

Opponents of the pension reform say that women, public sector employees and low-wage workers will be negatively impacted.

They also contend that businesses and highly-paid workers are being prioritized over the average worker.

Strikes by refineries, garbage collectors, teachers and more have been occurring throughout France for weeks.

Thousands have protested throughout the country and hundreds have been detained.

