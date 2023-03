Protesters in Paris Burn Bins After Pension Bill Passes

Angry demonstrators in Paris set bins and plastic bags on Fire on Monday night, after the government survived two votes of no-confidence.

Some have even called for the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron over his divisive pension bill, which raises France’s retirement age from 62 to 64.

Report by Hajariv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn