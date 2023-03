French govt to face no-confidence vote over Macron’s decision to raise pension age | Oneindia News

On Monday, reports revealed that the French government will face a no-confidence, as MPs said they feared for their safety.

According to reports, strike action has been intensified and police have banned demonstrators from parts of central Paris after Emmanuel Macron’s decision to push through an unpopular rise in the pension age without a parliament vote.

