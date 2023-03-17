Flying Over Huntington Beach Again ~ Between the Storms of 2023

A friend of mine mentioned that he was working on selling a house in Huntington Beach.

I brought three of my aircraft with me, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Mavic Air 2S and the FPV.

We started out at Meadowlark Golf Club and I went up to take a look.

After that, we drove up to the neighborhood and I flew over the house for sale and got some video and stills.

Then he wanted to head to P.C.H.

And over to the pier.

I took a couple of flights and then we went down Main Street and I flew the neighborhood a bit.

We had to go back the next day and I got the high flyer shots he wanted instead with the Mavic 2 Pro.

I had so much footage that he didn't use so I put this little project together.