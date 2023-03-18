SIPRI releases report on arms transfers; India the biggest arms importer |Oneindia News*Explainer

There is a very old saying ‘Power flows from the barrel of the gun’.

No war can be won without guns…No guns can be bought without a budget…and no budget can overlook the growing demands for arms that are vital for the security of a nation.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the ever increasing conflicts between China and other nations in the South China sea, the persistent showboating of North Korea everyday proves the point.

Countries who are dealing with chronic food shortages and other basic issues also choose to splurge on defence equipments.

Cases in points are Pakistan and North Korea.

A few days back, Stockholm based think tank…the SIPRI, which stands for Stockholm International Peace Research Institute…published a new report titled ‘Trends in International Arms Transfers’.

The report measures weapons imports over five-year periods and it has validated these assertions.

In this video, we tell you who buys from whom and who sells to whom.

Based on this report.

