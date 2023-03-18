Belgrade erupts in anger over EU's plan for ties between Serbia,Kosovo | Explainer | Oneindia News

Several thousand people gathered in Belgrade yesterday evening to rally against Kosovo-Serbia talks on an 11-point agreement proposed by the European Union.

The demonstrations came ahead of a meeting to be held between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti today in North Macedonia.

The protesters are against the Western nations backed deal to normalise ties between Kosovo and Serbia, which they view as recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

The protesters held Serbian flags and banners that read "Kosovo is not for sale," "Serbia, not European Union," and "No to capitulation." Few months back also, tempers had flared up… and Serbia had put its army on the highest combat alert after days of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

In this video, we explain what is the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo…and what is the 11 point agreement that has been proposed by the European Union.

But before that, don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to Oneindia.

#Belgradeprotest#Serbiakosovo#EU11pointplan