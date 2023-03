Minister: Unlimited number of migrants to be sent to Rwanda

Suella Braverman insists an "unlimited" number of migrants arriving on small boats in the UK will be removed to Rwanda "very, very soon".

Speaking during a visit to the east African country, the home secretary says "this scheme is unlimited and there are many thousands, potentially who could be accommodated here".

Report by Blairm.

