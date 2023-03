Lib Dems warn Britain must ‘tear down’ EU trade barriers

To a standing ovation at his party’s spring conference, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey warns Britain must "tear down" trade barriers with Europe if the economy is to prosper again.

Speaking in York, Sir Ed says the Conservatives "botched" Brexit deal has been a disaster for UK business.

Report by Blairm.

