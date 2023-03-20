Why are over 700 Indian students in Canada facing deportation? | Explainer | Oneindia News

The Canadian dream for several hundred Indian students is on the verge of ending and they are staring at being deported.

Also, in another major shock for India, yesterday the Australian authorities and universities rejected the application of students from Punjab and Haryana.

A few universities and vocational course providers have instructed their agents to stop processing the application form of students from these two northern states of India.

These two Indian states accounts for a substantial chunk of students who move to foreign countries for their studies each year, especially to Canada.

In a similar case four years ago, 129 Indian students in the US were arrested for enrolling in a fake university.

Today, we explain to you what exactly happened due to which over 700 Indian students are looking at deportation in Canada.

