Govt salutes soldiers' 'sacrifice' on Iraq war anniversary

Defence Procurement Minister Alex Chalk lays a wreath to mark the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq.

He says that today is about the legacy, and to "leave aside the politics." He goes on to say that he hopes families of those who served take "quiet solace" in the support from the British public who "salute their bravery and sacrifice".

Report by Rowlandi.

