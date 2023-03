‘It fluctuates’: Sturgeon on the SNP's 30k membership loss

Nicola Sturgeon has denied knowing the SNP had lost overly 30,000 members in the past two years, saying "it's not something every day somebody is checking, it fluctuates day on day".

The outgoing leader stood by her husband Peter Murrell after he stepped down as SNP chief executive on Saturday following claims he misled the media over the issue.

Report by Wardl.

