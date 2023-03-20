Suella Braverman Hails Rwanda Asylum Housing After Visit

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman has returned to the House of Commons today to once again defend her controversial migration bill after a trip to Rwanda.

Over the weekend, Braverman took a tour of a possible migrant housing complex in the east African state’s capital, Kigali.

She appeared delighted with the project, despite it still being embroiled in a legal battle, which has seen a total of zero migrant flights land in the country since she announced the plan last year.

It’s already cost the government £140 million.

Report by Hajariv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn