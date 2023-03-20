Scientists Release Urgent 'Final Warning' On Climate Crisis

Scientists Release Urgent , 'Final Warning' , On Climate Crisis.

'The Guardian' reports that scientists have issued a "final warning" regarding the climate crisis as they claim the world is on the brink of irrevocable damage.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), comprised of the world's top climate researchers, released the final part of its six part assessment on March 20.

'The Guardian' reports that the comprehensive review boils down to one clear message: , act now, before its too late.

UN secretary general António Guterres emphasized the message of the report, stating that the world requires , "climate action on all fronts: everything, everywhere all at once.".

This report is a clarion call to massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every timeframe, Kaisa Kosonen, Climate expert at Greenpeace International, via 'The Guardian'.

According to the IPCC assessment, extreme weather caused by climate change has resulted in increased deaths from rapidly rising temperatures in all regions.

Among the devastation already inflicted on large areas of the globe, the assessment sites millions of lives destroyed by droughts and floods, increasing hunger and loss of vital ecosystems. This report is definitely a final warning on 1.5C.

If governments just stay on their current policies, the remaining carbon budget will be used up before the next IPCC report [due in 2030], Kaisa Kosonen, Climate expert at Greenpeace International, via 'The Guardian'.

According to the IPCC, over three billion people already live in parts of the world that are "highly vulnerable" to climate breakdown.

The report warns that the world is already approaching the limit to which it is able to adapt to severe changes, as weather extremes are "increasingly driving displacement."