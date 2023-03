Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19, cases increasing in India | Oneindia News

Kirron Kher, an actress and politician, has recently tested positive for Covid-19.

On March 20, she turned to her own Twitter account to inform her fans and followers of the news.

Kirron also requested that anybody who came into touch with her be tested.

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer, in 2021.

#KirronKher #Coivid19 #India