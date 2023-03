Japan's prime minister arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelenskyy | Oneindia News

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japan's national broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida walking along a platform in a train station, escorted by people who appeared to be Ukrainian officials.

#JapanPM #JapanPMVisitsUkraine #FumioKishida